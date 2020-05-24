When I was a young boy, my father explained to me that the Democrats were more interested in helping the little guys. I found my friends’ fathers felt similarly, and they probably all voted for Harry S. Truman in 1948. One of our great presidents.

Many years later, I visited one of the fathers of a very old friend in a nursing home. We always teased him and called him the “Old Democrat.” When I asked how the “Old Democrat” was doing, he was brusque and said, “I am not a Democrat anymore.”

This made me think of the old saying: “When you are young, if you are not a liberal, you have no heart. When you are old, if you are not a conservative, you have no brain.”

Today there are good people in both parties, but both parties have too many extremists. We need to elect more middle-of-the-road people who can work together to solve our country’s issues.

I believe Democrats provide compassion for the people and Republicans are more pro-business. Business provides jobs for us and needs to thrive. We need both. Samuel Gompers, a wise old labor union founder, once said something like this: “The worst thing for us is if your business does not make a profit.”

The youth of our country are our future. I hope they mature well and learn nothing is free. I wish them well. Now I am the old man in the nursing home, and this is what I think.

Don R. Carter

West Lampeter Township