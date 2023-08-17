The acrimonious division in our politics today may have started more than 50 years ago, according to Heather Cox Richardson, a historian and author at Boston College, who described this in a recent Substack article.

In 1968, a media adviser to President Richard Nixon wrote: “Voters are basically lazy. Reason requires a high degree of discipline, of concentration; impression is easier. Reason pushes the viewer back, it assaults him, it demands that he agree or disagree; impression can envelope him, invite him in, without making an intellectual demand. ... The emotions are more easily roused, closer to the surface, more malleable.”

According to a recent CNN poll, nearly 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe, without any supporting evidence, that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected in 2020. Facts don’t matter. Lies aren’t questioned. And laws and U.S. Supreme Court decisions can be flouted (see Alabama’s redrawn, gerrymandered congressional map after the Supreme Court struck down its 2022 version; or Ohio Republican legislators ignoring their state Supreme Court’s ruling that the Republican-gerrymandered map violated its constitution).

Analysts tell us that people who can’t distinguish between fact and fiction — between truth and lies — will not be convinced to change their minds. So it is up to Democrats, independents and reasoning Republican voters to preserve our democracy.

Vote! Our freedoms and way of life depend on it!

Fred Albright

Lancaster