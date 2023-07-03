Commonly heard words and phrases used with varying degrees of accuracy:

— Weapons. Heard most frequently during the fall football season. Used to describe players and their impact on the game. Although it is well-documented that weapons are inanimate and not human, we shall not be spared from this usage.

— Buy local. A phrase used with good intentions to help local merchants sell more goods. However, would it not be better to urge people to buy locally?

— Created equal. Something cannot be said to have been created equal, but rather to have been created equally.

— Where’s he at? How about asking, “Where is he?”

— In the way of. We hear this phrase used in weather reports to describe inclement weather. We cannot have just plain old rain; we have to have “in the way of” rain.

— I was like. “Like” is a nondescriptive word.

— Unbelievable. If it is unbelievable, how can it be believed?

— Plan on. Is it better to plan on a meeting or plan for a meeting?

Leonard Wood

West Lampeter Township