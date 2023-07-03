Letters to the editor

Commonly heard words and phrases used with varying degrees of accuracy:

Weapons. Heard most frequently during the fall football season. Used to describe players and their impact on the game. Although it is well-documented that weapons are inanimate and not human, we shall not be spared from this usage.

Buy local. A phrase used with good intentions to help local merchants sell more goods. However, would it not be better to urge people to buy locally?

Created equal. Something cannot be said to have been created equal, but rather to have been created equally.

Where’s he at? How about asking, “Where is he?”

In the way of. We hear this phrase used in weather reports to describe inclement weather. We cannot have just plain old rain; we have to have “in the way of” rain.

I was like. “Like” is a nondescriptive word.

Unbelievable. If it is unbelievable, how can it be believed?

Plan on. Is it better to plan on a meeting or plan for a meeting?

Leonard Wood

West Lampeter Township

