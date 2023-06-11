Woke is when people reflect on some state of affairs and decide to change their perspectives and actions because they have learned new facts and insights. Woke describes both people’s freedom to grow as individuals and people taking personal responsibility for making the world a better place. That is why being woke is quintessentially human and a key part of a free society.

Anti-woke people are too lazy and too stupid to reflect on their existence and to learn new facts and insights. Anti-woke people are too insecure to ever change because they fear doing so confesses that they were not perfect before. Anti-woke people are too selfish to care about how their thoughts and actions affect others.

Anti-woke leaders want people to rationalize their laziness, stupidity, fear and selfishness as a phony freedom from thoughtful, purposeful participation in society. Anti-woke leaders don’t want people to have confidence in their own thoughts and actions, because confident people believe that they should guide leaders, not the other way around.

Timothy Fluck

Manheim Township