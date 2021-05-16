I’ve lived in West Lampeter Township for many years and have watched the growth of Willow Valley Communities from close by. In my view, it — along with many other entities — has sought to capitalize on Lancaster County’s reputation as a welcoming place to live.

Willow Valley has positioned itself as a premier retirement facility on the East Coast, and it does represent the gold standard. It has added amenities and features over the years, and it seems to seek a wealthier clientele with every improvement.

This isn’t a bad thing. Its residents are fine people who contribute much to this community after their successful careers elsewhere. Some are dear friends. All are welcome.

Willow Valley has seemingly run out of room to grow in Willow Street and it has envisioned Mosaic in the heart of Lancaster city.

In addition, it is installing guard houses and gates at its campuses. In all my time here, Willow Valley Communities has been — and continues to be — a welcome neighbor. I’d like to believe that these new features reflect exclusivity and security, and that they aren’t meant as an affront to their neighbors. I believe these changes could have been communicated to neighbors better than they have been.

Having said all of this, perhaps it might be a good time to ask ourselves about the proliferation of all these entities. Is this county’s reputation something to be commoditized freely by investors? More importantly, does caretaking, housekeeping, catering, groundskeeping, etc., provide sustainable livelihoods that support home ownership and upward mobility?

In my view, Mosaic represents gentrification on steroids and a concentration of wealthy individuals in one building that may have unforeseeable consequences for the rest of us.

Bob Doyle

West Lampeter Township