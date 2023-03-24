I hear many Republicans and ultraconservatives using the word “woke” in a disparaging manner, so I did what I always do — I Googled it.

I found several meanings. The Merriam-Webster dictionary states: “The meaning of woke is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Wikipedia states: “In activism and politics, woke means alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.”

Lastly, these are two of the definitions on dictionary.com of “woke” as an adjective: (1) “having or marked by an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those involving the treatment of ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities” and (2) “disparaging ... of or relating to a liberal progressive orthodoxy, especially promoting inclusive policies or ideologies that welcome or embrace ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.”

After reading all of these definitions and many others that were similar, it occurred to me that I am definitely “woke.”

If someone is not “woke,” I believe that means they are racist and basically uncaring toward others. I am not only “woke,” but darned proud to be.

I hope that, someday, everyone in our country will be “woke.” Then our country would truly be great. So feel free to call me “woke,” since I consider it a compliment.

Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy commander (retired)

Lancaster Township