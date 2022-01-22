What is wrong with “Finlandization,” which is defined as one country making a smaller neighboring country abide by the former’s foreign policy rules while otherwise maintaining its own independence and political system?

I believe that a neutral Ukraine is good for Ukraine, for Russia and for NATO — and that means the United States.

I hope that those who are representing the United States and Western interests by negotiating for peaceful solutions with Russia are seeking a solution that is good for everyone.

Obviously, we cannot underestimate the obstacles to making Ukraine a neutral buffer state. It would require persuading all sides that it is best for everyone, especially for Ukraine.

Let’s not forget that most wars are preventable. History teaches us that over and over again. It takes “diplomacy,” and I am glad that’s what is happening. Both sides have weapons of mass destruction. We need the courage to be humble and willing to continue talking until we can find the “neutral” solution to avoid war.

We continue to be deeply polarized and must not succumb to the fear of appearing weak when the answer lies in solutions that can avoid war. The cost of another war should be enough to convince us that a peaceful solution is possible.

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township