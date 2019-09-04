Why can’t people keep the town or city they live in clean?
It’s so easy: Keep a store bag in the car for trash and, when it’s full, throw it in the house trash or drop it off in trash cans sitting in the malls and shopping centers.
The island in front of Mennonite Home Communities on Harrisburg Pike is very full of weeds. Where is the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation? They used to keep highways and roads clean.
I’d get out of my car and clean the weeds out, but at 91 years, I’d get killed by someone who has to make the green light and get where they are going in a hurry.
I can’t believe everyone’s in a hurry. It would be better to get there alive than to kill someone just because you are in a hurry.
Take time to enjoy life — it goes by fast enough.
Gloria Dickel
East Hempfield Township