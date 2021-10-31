This is an observation I made in mid-October. My family and I went out for dinner on a Saturday evening to a popular Ephrata restaurant. Now remember, it’s a Saturday evening and most restaurants are busy then — I get that.

There was about a 25-minute wait to be seated, I also get that. I also understand that restaurants are having a tough time getting people to cook and wait on tables, perhaps because they’re skeptical of another COVID-19 shutdown or because some people just don’t want to work, period.

But, in my view, it’s not helping the situation when some restaurants work their employees into the ground while performing under par. For example, once we did get seated, our waitress was stressed out and had many tables to juggle, and not once did she come back to check on us until we asked for the check.

My point is: As a caring and respectful restaurant owner, why not close off some tables to the point where your staff can keep up and put out a better service to its customers until you are fully staffed?

Just stop being so greedy! And think about your employees and customers. It might just pay off in the long run.

Dave Hibshman

West Cocalico Township