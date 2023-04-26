There is no one-size-fits-all formula that can be applied to ensure success for all American public school students.

Consider the keys to public education as being a three-legged stool, with the legs representing the student, the family and the school community. In order to maximize educational opportunities and success, all three legs of the stool must be focused on the best interests of every student. Lack of commitment by any of the stool’s legs diminishes the chances for educational opportunities and student success.

Also affecting student success are a variety of external “influencers,” including state policies and funding; local, state and federal politics; and many organizations and groups.

Many of these organizations and groups have as their goal working for the betterment of public education on behalf of all students.

Other organizations and groups work to impose their agendas on others through book banning and curriculum revisions that deny or twist historical facts.They argue that if their children are made aware of certain historical facts, their children may feel bad.

Even if individuals and groups that seek to impose their agendas on all students under the guise of parental rights are sincere, their efforts are both anti-democratic and misguided.

American democracy is dependent on an informed citizenry. Parents who are concerned about what their children learn and read in school should devote their energies to supporting their children and should respect the parental rights of other parents with whom they may disagree.

William Cowden

Lititz