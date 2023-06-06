The Lancaster Parking Authority eliminated many coin-fed parking meters on midtown streets by installing smartphone technology. And now pay kiosks that once took dollar bills only take certain coins and credit cards that may add a surcharge.

Many people use their smartphone as needed, while some reject the technology altogether. Those who reject the technology also want to park and shop downtown but are essentially rebuffed now.

Lititz has a user-friendly hybrid meter system. It accepts U.S. coins and uses smartphones. Can’t we make that more widespread in Lancaster, too?

By unnecessarily excluding a popular payment method, the Lancaster Parking Authority has divided the community into haves and have-nots, especially among older people. New technology is good — unless you don’t know how to apply it in the community. The Lancaster Parking Authority has a lot to learn about this community.

Decisions about downtown should be based on welcoming others. In that respect, the Lancaster Parking Authority has failed. Its decision to allow only payment methods that turn people away from downtown has proven to be ridiculous.

I’m also wondering: Could the removal of coin meters downtown actually be illegal? I believe there may be a federal case in this. Let’s all call the American Civil Liberties Union for an opinion on the decision to reduce access to a traditional public service.

Admit your mistake, Lancaster Parking Authority, and install a system that embraces everyone, such as the one in Lititz.

Gerald Greiner

Lancaster