These are some tips on how to be a leader.

Napoleon: Never retreat.

Bismarck: Never renege.

Wilson: Never reproach.

Churchill: Never relent.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mandela: Never refrain.

Trump: Never tell the truth.

More Trump Tips: Never travel without golf clubs. Never say no to Putin. Never turn off the TV.

Tim Fluck

Manheim Township