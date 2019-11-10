Where is it “at”? Hey, if you don’t know, just ask, where is it? There is no need to insert “at” in your sentence.
Many times, it is said, “a person shakes their head in agreement.” This is better said when the person “nods their head in agreement.”
It was too heavy to lift, so he “drug” the box across the floor. No! It was too heavy to lift so he “dragged” the box across the floor.
Two people can make a decision “between” them, but more than two people must decide “among” them.
Trickeration is back. It must be football season. As the urban dictionary says, “this is a word used by football announcers to make themselves feel important when the word they want is trickery.”
A national weatherman recently announced, “The storm has went on through.” No! The storm has “gone” on through.
Just an observation — the word “like” when used as in “it was, like, good,” seems to be fading from use. However, “so” continues to be a preferred way to begin a sentence. “So, the day was colder than expected.”
In the words of Albert Einstein, “The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.”
Len Wood
West Lampeter Township