During the impeachment inquiry hearings on Nov. 15, some Republican House Intelligence Committee members defended President Donald Trump against the allegations of quid pro quo (aka bribery) with the defense that the president and his administration were too incompetent to willfully commit the crimes of which he is accused.
Coincidentally, on that same date in LNP, conservative syndicated columnist Marc A. Thiessen concluded his column, “But it looks as though the entire Ukraine debacle may be the result less of intent than incompetence. And unfortunately for Democrats, incompetence is not an impeachable offense.”
While I disagree that incompetence is a valid defense against a crime, I can certainly agree with Republicans that Trump and his administration are woefully incompetent (along with other traits I consider undesirable). So, in the spirit of agreement, I offer the following as a Republican slogan for 2020: “Vote for Trump — The Incompetent Candidate.” (Assuming, of course, that Trump has not become a convicted felon by that time.)
Alan Reger
Christiana