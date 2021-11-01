It was recently announced that a Thomas Jefferson statue will be moved out of New York's City Council Chamber. Jefferson's hypocrisy on human freedom was notable, but not unique. It seems that people stand in at least three places in relation to hypocrisy. Some rise above it, at least most of the time; many are hypocritical sometimes; and there are some whose morality never rises to the level of hypocrisy. Let me explain that.

It has been said that all hypocrisy is a backhanded compliment to the thing that it falsely pretends to embrace. There is some truth to that. A person whose moral standards are not high enough to make them even want to pretend goodness is not thereby proven guiltless.

Let’s not fail to notice where there is at least the pretense of effort for goodness, and, on the other hand, where cynicism has led people to degrade the possibility of goodness or improvement to the point where they make it seem unwise, unnecessary or impossible to try to achieve it.

Jefferson and others put some hypocrisy in the Declaration of Independence, but that’s not the only thing that is there.

John K. Stoner

Akron