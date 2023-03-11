Regarding recent discussions about equity, if we are all equal, then:

Why can’t I pass the exams for medical school, while others can? Why can some people write entire books, but I am only able to compose occasional letters to the editor? Why do some people live to be 100 and others don’t? Why are some people blond and others are redheads? Why are there medals for first, second and third place in the Olympics? I thought we were equal.

Why do people pay to hear Elton John sing and not to hear me? Why don’t all people have the same IQ? Why can LeBron James dunk a basketball and I can’t? Why do some men have hair while others are bald? Why are some people left-handed and others are right-handed? Why does your dog listen to you and not to me? Why can’t I understand calculus while others can? I thought we were equal.

Why are many people younger than me? Why can’t I play the piano, but my nephew can? Why are some people taller than others? Why do high schools give grades of A, B, C, D and F (or numbers from 0 through 100)? Why are there world records for athletic events? I thought we were equal.

You can attempt to overcome some shortfalls noted here with excessive training and conditioning, but many are just cold hard facts. It seems like some people are, and always have been, much more “equal” than others. Equal opportunity does not guarantee equal outcome, as shown above. Never has, never will.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township