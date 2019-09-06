It is incredible to see the changes in downtown Lancaster over the past five years. New businesses are moving in, and individuals are investing in old buildings, repurposing and bringing new life to these mature properties. Downtown is becoming a destination and was listed as a place to see in Forbes magazine.
Yet, I now think twice about visiting downtown and have advised my wife and adult daughter to reconsider when they think of visiting the downtown district. I cannot visit a store, get a haircut or eat at a restaurant without one or two or sometimes three separate people asking me for money.
I understand there are many who deserve help, but to have a man walk up to my wife in her car and ask for money in a private downtown parking lot — and then to turn around and pull out an iPhone to talk to someone — is upsetting.
City Council needs to enact strict anti-panhandling laws downtown and make sure they're enforced, and the Lancaster Ambassadors need to help keep the streets from becoming threatening environments.
Our city police have so much to do; we cannot ask them to patrol the downtown district as well. What good is it to invest millions downtown to renovate the old Bulova building only to be harassed by panhandlers every time you are in the area?
We, as residents of Lancaster city and county, have solutions. We just need to get it done as soon as possible.
Craig Robertson
Eden Township