Some thoughts to help clarify the issues brought up by Ashton Clatterbuck in his column, “State laws targeting transgender individuals are doing real harm,” which was published in the May 26 LNP | LancasterOnline:

1. Although Clatterbuck switches between youth and adult populations in making his points, the discussion should be nuanced regarding the human developmental stage. First, young people have been intentionally or innocently driving their parents/teachers/pastors crazy for as long as the Earth has been going around the sun. It’s wired in!

Less cynically, there can be honest youthful confusion on matters of polarity and/or consensual sexual activity. What’s wrong with waiting on gender dysphoria? Patience is a virtue, so wait. The discordance may age into adulthood, and more can be learned of whether it’s apparent or real.

It’s not that the feelings and experiences of young people aren’t real: real emotions, real fears, real isolation, real depression. Shame on us for being anything other than loving, inclusive and affirming — appreciative of the deeply wrought uniqueness of every individual person.

2. It would be helpful to separate same-sex attraction from gender dysphoria. These two tend to travel together in discussions, but they’re not of necessity birds of a feather. Gender dysphoria can put a person into a very stressed and sorrowful frame of mind. It can be a personal tragedy and loss, with its own constellation of best choices under wise counsel. Same-sex attraction is a different thing, with its own path of wisdom and mature thinking.

Suggested reading for people who want a pastoral reflection on this topic: the Presbyterian Church in America’s committee report on human sexuality published several years ago, which is available online.

William Saadeh

East Lampeter Township