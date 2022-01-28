I do not approve of abortion of the fetus unless under the most serious and extreme circumstances, where the life of the mother is at imminent risk.

I am a male, and therefore have never been pregnant. And I am not here to judge, as this is a very serious issue. A mistake can take place in many areas. You can’t rewind the tape and hit erase.

The day-after pill may be an answer, though stopping a life for convenience is not the answer, in my opinion.

When does the fetus feel pain and have a heart beat? And when does the unborn receive a soul?

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township