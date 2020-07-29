I’m a total believer that “all lives matter.” I initially had real difficulty with Black Lives Matter, because I felt it excluded whites, as well as Latinos and other minorities.

Three letters added to the slogan would have helped clarify its intended meaning for me. Those three letters are: too. The slogan would then read “Black Lives Matter Too.” That small addition makes it clearer as a call for equality that is less likely to be interpreted as ignoring that all lives matter.

“Defund the police” is more troublesome. Supporters of the phrase have a wide spectrum of what they are looking for. Most want a gradual shift in budgets from policing to other types of public services and for those in power to address systemic problems in policing. A much smaller number of people seek a complete abolition of police departments and restructuring of public safety. While I have no suggestion for an alternate slogan, I believe the movement would get more support if didn’t allow for people to interpret it as advocating for the elimination of police departments or implying that all police officers are bad.

The objective in designing a powerful slogan is to have something brief and catchy. The danger is that, if it is not carefully crafted, it allows opponents to foster or accept a wrong or narrow interpretation.

Dave Starnes

Earl Township