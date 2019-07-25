A registered independent voter opines:
A male shouldn’t have anything to say as to what a female can do to or for her body.
If a female doesn’t want a baby, why does she get pregnant? Is it because a male controls her body? After all, he is the one who plants the seed.
Most immigrants come to America because of the conditions where they live. If it is so bad, why do they bring children into the world? Is it because a male has control over a female’s body?
The immigrants should stay in their country and work to make it a nice place to live and have children. Americans have pride in their country and work to keep it a great place to live and bring babies into the world.
No to impeachment. If you give President Donald Trump enough time, he will get himself into trouble.
The reason Republicans will not stand up to the president and speak against him is because he is an asp, and we are taught early in life that if we see a snake and don’t aggravate it, it will not bother you. But if you go after it, it will attack you and spew venom. Republicans choose to ignore the asp and not be brought down to president’s level.
Charlotte Mekeel
East Lampeter Township