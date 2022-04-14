This year we will be celebrating our third Easter in the throes of the pandemic with an unknown time frame. We are also facing a devastating war in Eastern Europe, escalating inflation and shortages of certain products, labor and services.

Take the time this year to reflect on your spiritual needs and essential values by attending a religious service of your choice.

Our current needs are for a safe environment, secure employment, ample food supply and family health. Many of our needs may be difficult to obtain. It will take time to return to some semblance of a new, near-normal life.

Also, remember those who are no longer present in our lives and try to assist the many with serious needs both at home and in foreign lands. Join in family gatherings this Easter and remember that it is family that truly matters when adversities appear.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island