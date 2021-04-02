Over a year has passed since we celebrated Easter 2020 with mostly empty churches.

The ongoing vaccination program has allowed limited attendance this year. Try to attend a service of your choice for the promise of an improved living standard for the year ahead.

This year, try to remember the loss of family members and friends who are no longer with us. Give thanks to all who provided the necessary medical care, our first responders and all of the essential workers who provide the necessary products and services for a safe and sustained lifestyle.

The pandemic has increased the number of Americans who are in need. If possible, try to assist by providing through whatever means you are able to give. Doing so will bring some comfort to those who require your assistance.

This year, enjoy your holiday with an improved path for better days ahead.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island