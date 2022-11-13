There are three thoughts I’d like to share with LNP | LancasterOnline readers:

1. I want to thank Bob Hollister for his selflessness and sincerity in running for the U.S. House seat against Lloyd Smucker. Hollister, in my opinion, exemplified what a candidate should be and do: He met face-to-face with the voters in the district. He listened to their thoughts and concerns. He shared his philosophies but didn’t force them upon the voters. He was open to modifying his opinions to better reflect those of the people he would represent. It was clear to me that Hollister was interested in doing what was best for the people of our commonwealth. If only Smucker would do some of the same.

2. I congratulate Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman for running honest campaigns and doing so for the good of all Pennsylvanians. They proved that there is still hope for sanity in government!

3. A point to ponder: Can you imagine the good that could be done if just half of the money spent on political advertising would go, instead, to feeding the poor, providing low-cost housing or rebuilding infrastructure? Why do we have to waste hundreds of millions of dollars (a low estimate) on political ads that are often filled with lies and insults? Why not insist that candidates meet in person with the voters and have civil discussions regarding what the candidates hope to provide and what the voters want?

Evelyn Albert

Ephrata

Former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board