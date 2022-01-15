Pandemics, insurrections and threats of war in eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Is “the end” nigh? The anarchists and the most extreme of religious zealots seemingly believe this to be so. But what would “the end” actually look like? Would it be as described in the Bible, with a rapture of souls followed by destruction of the planet? Doubtful.

Most likely, “the end” would be a total collapse of modern civilization: no electricity, no clean water, no sewage, no law and order, followed by disease and famine. Chaos would plunge the entire planet back to the “dark ages,” or worse.

Sadly, I believe that the reality of this possibility was disclosed in the recent revelations from the leaders of the cult called the Oath Keepers. This pseudo-military group made its intentions clear on Jan. 6, 2021, with its planned and coordinated attacks on the seat of our democracy. It explicitly advocated for the overthrow of our constitutional government using force and violence, according to federal charging documents.

The collapse of the U.S. government could possibly lead to the collapse of modern civilization. Had the Oath Keepers actually succeeded, “the end” would indeed be nigh. We, the people, must remain vigilant against the enemies of our democracy by exercising our sovereign right and duty. Vote for candidates who actually keep their oaths to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township