I’m not a scientist, but I have had an amateur’s interest in science all of my life. I have been a volunteer at the Lancaster Science Factory since it opened 11 years ago.

With the spread of the coronavirus increasing, I can’t help but think of ways to avoid the threat of COVID-19. The recommendation for wearing a mask made me think of other ways one could become infected, and suddenly I realized very little is discussed about the virus getting into one’s eyes.

I went on eBay and for four bucks I got a pair of swimmer’s goggles — not the snorkel type, but the small glasses used in swim meets. They are not bulky and are as easy to use as a regular pair of glasses. The one drawback is that only people who do not need regular glasses can use them, since regular glasses don’t fit under the small goggles.

Any other science junkie out there want to tackle the glasses problem?

Chuck Williams

Lebanon