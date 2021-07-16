To all who are concerned about President Joe Biden’s mental state: Do you remember these?

1. Nobody knows what coronavirus is, but it will disappear like magic.

2. It’s no worse than the flu.

3. Try drinking bleach to get rid of COVID-19.

4. Windmills cause cancer.

5. U.S. Sen. John McCain wasn’t a war hero.

6. You know that Puerto Rico is surrounded by water?

7. George Washington stopped the British from getting control of our airports.

8. Stop reporting COVID-19 deaths, so the numbers won’t look so bad.

9. Let’s drop a nuclear bomb in the middle of a hurricane.

10. Find exactly the right number of votes to say I won.

Former President Donald Trump, in my view, could not speak in complete sentences. He was a liar, a cheat and a misogynistic, money-loving draft dodger. He is a sociopath who I believe has created wealth for himself at the expense of American taxpayers.

And, by the way, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker seems to love this guy.

It would be difficult to refute that Trump made bullying and bigotry fashionable. Somebody please convince me that he didn’t make the world a more dangerous place.

And you’re worried about President Biden’s stutter? Biden is fine, but — just like election loser Trump — Biden’s critics make up lies and keep repeating them.

It had been four years since we had a gentleman in the Oval Office, and some of you are having trouble with a president who is an adult. In the immortal words of Charles Dickens, “I’ll retire to Bedlam.”

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township