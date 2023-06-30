Has anyone seen a temporary visa application to Russia for either U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker or U.S. Rep. Scott Perry? Now that we have the opportunity again to read “How They Voted” in LNP | LancasterOnline, please read the results. Perhaps these gentlemen should consider what they voted for and how, if they were in Russia, those votes would not even have been possible. Maybe a permanent visa application would be more appropriate.

Also, please keep in mind that if you are donating to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, his fundraising declaration now states that part of the donation will be used to pay his legal bills. Just think about that.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township