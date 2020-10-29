The election is almost here.

Here are some things to consider before voting.

Did President Donald Trump’s administration do what is best for Americans during this pandemic? More than 226,000 Americans have died, and daily cases and deaths are increasing again. The Trump campaign has seemingly ignored the advice of medical experts about wearing masks and social distancing at its rallies. In my view, people who do not wear masks are showing no respect for other Americans.

This administration also is trying to end the Affordable Care Act, which would potentially take away health care from more than 20 million at-risk Americans. The act also offers health care protections to the tens of millions of Americans who have preexisting conditions.

The president has proposed tax cuts that could threaten Medicare and Social Security, the lifeline for many older Americans.

This president, according to The New York Times, has paid very little in federal income taxes in recent years. Still, the president will not release his tax returns.

It has been reported that Trump has called members of the military “suckers” and “losers” — while he himself avoided serving.

When Roe v. Wade was put into law by a 7-2 vote in 1973, six of the nine Supreme Court justices had been appointed by Republican presidents.

It is time to put country ahead of party and make this country the United States of America and not “the red and blue states of America.”

Please vote.

Donald Bell

Columbia