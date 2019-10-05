1. Why doesn’t Lancaster General Hospital purchase the old St. Joseph Hospital building (most recently UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster)? That would offer many employment opportunities and spread traffic onto the other side of the city, which would help with many emergency calls. Also, Lancaster General Hospital’s present location is creating a masonry monster, with clustered extensions, buildings and parking.
2. Can the Rocky Springs Carousel be housed in what was once The Bon-Ton store in Park City Center, perhaps with a small restaurant or snack area? This would certainly draw tourists to the mall. Revenue could be made. Plus, there would be newfound pleasures for local and tourist families.
3. Can we make a change and put the memorial to fallen firefighters in a Lancaster city park? What problems would it create?
4. Would it ever be possible to return to police escorts for funerals? Can we bring back respect and morals to the city? Every family should be able to see loved ones honored one last time. Again, what problems would it create? Can the city not do something in return for its residents?
5. Can we have a celebration day for emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and veterans? Some say every month, or once every three months.
Just a few things to think about. Also, do tours of fire, ambulance and police stations. Provide educational pamphlets for young people. Many young people should have the opportunity to visit and spend time at a Veterans Affairs hospital.
Bobbi Myers
East Lampeter Township