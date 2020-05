On the front page of the May 8 LNP | LancasterOnline “Local leaders grow more frustrated”), East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones was quoted as saying, “If enough people and business owners simply go back to work and open up their businesses, (Gov. Tom Wolf’s) orders lose their power and we regain ours.”

So now our elected officials are promoting anarchy. Sacco and Vanzetti would be proud.

Edward Webb

Warwick Township