I am a senior citizen who has a reasonable knowledge of American history as a result of a 12-year Catholic school education when subjects had names like history and geography — not social studies.

Recently, I had occasion to speak to a fairly recent college graduate who seemed to have little knowledge as to what’s going on in this country. I asked that person what history courses had been taken in college. The answer was “none.’’ I asked about high school courses. The answer was “one,’’ and it was about Africa. If that isn’t an indictment of our public school system, I don’t know what is.

On the other hand, in the March 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline I read a column on the Generation Z(eal) page of the Perspective section, “Young Americans must be taught this nation’s history,” that I knew was written by a young person. But I was flabbergasted to read that Jessie Krieger, the author, is a fifth grader at Dayspring Christian Academy.

Now here’s a school that’s really doing its job — which is preparing its students for everyday life. This young person knows the structure of government and by whom it was established. And because of her attendance at a religious-based school, she does not succumb to political correctness by avoiding the mention of God. I pray that in the future our country will be led by her and people like her.

Richard Lauriello

Manheim Township