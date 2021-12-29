As this year ends, I would like to offer a few words of appreciation.

Thank you, City of Lancaster, Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success, Details and others for the attractive holiday decorations this year. You give our downtown a festive face.

Congratulations to the city’s Historical Commission, the Hankin Group/Lancaster General Hospital and 14 involved local citizens who worked together to save the historic tavern and carriage house at Prince and Frederick streets.

Hugs to the person who shared her memories, in a Dec. 23 letter (“Memories of house calls”), of the real house calls made by her grandfather, a family doctor in the early 1900s. What a lovely story.

A round of applause to the reliable and pleasant husband-and-wife team who deliver my newspaper each day. Somehow, they always make sure it’s there.

And, cheers to those stand owners and shoppers at Lancaster Central Market who manage to make it such a happy and special place.

Thanks to each of you for helping to make our lives so rich.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor