The fact that I believe the current occupant of the White House has broken the law, violated the Constitution, bullied his opponents, lied more than one can count and cheated on his wives more than we’ll ever know does not mean I’m a Democrat.
While it may be hard to accept, there are “Republicans of conscience” who, while they love and work for their party and what it used to stand for, can no longer in good conscience support this president.
Unfortunately, many Democrats and Republicans support their party’s man/woman without critically thinking about the implications of their choice. Party first!
Those who really want to “make America great” should read and study the Constitution. What our forefathers placed in the Constitution is what makes America great.
It’s not the man/woman in the White House, it is the people who make America great!
Don’t miss your chance to “keep America great.” Study the Constitution at constitutionus.com.
Robert Cooper
Millersville