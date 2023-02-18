In light of yet another round of news coverage regarding child sexual abuse and members of religious groups (charges against Jehovah’s Witness members in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania, and a report stating that thousands of children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church), I have to ask: Why are so many religious people obsessed with oppressing the LGBTQ community, when I believe that they should clearly be focused on keeping their own glass houses in order?

The last time I checked, there were no wide-ranging, organized child sexual abuse cases involving LGBTQ groups — despite the absurd claims by some far-right conservatives that those groups are “indoctrinating” and “brainwashing” children.

If you want to call this the land of the free, then you have to give people the autonomy to live their lives the way they want — as long as they aren’t harming others — regardless of what your favorite book proclaims.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township