Letters to the editor

I’m amazed at the number of people who continue to support former President Donald Trump.

If you were to read any one of, or all, of the following books, I believe that you would find out just how inept, dangerous, fraudulent, narcissistic and moronic Trump is:

— “Front Row at the Trump Show,” by Jonathan Karl.

— “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

— “Rage,” by Bob Woodward.

— “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,” by Mary L. Trump.

George Mavros

East Hempfield Township

