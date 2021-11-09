I’m amazed at the number of people who continue to support former President Donald Trump.
If you were to read any one of, or all, of the following books, I believe that you would find out just how inept, dangerous, fraudulent, narcissistic and moronic Trump is:
— “Front Row at the Trump Show,” by Jonathan Karl.
— “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
— “Rage,” by Bob Woodward.
— “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,” by Mary L. Trump.
George Mavros
East Hempfield Township