What I essentially heard and saw Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s rally in Hershey:

Trump: I am the light and I am the way and you are lucky to have me and you will miss me when I am gone.

Crowd: Trump, Trump, Trump.

Trump: Blessed are those who want to build a wall, for they shall be safe behind it.

Crowd: USA, USA, USA.

Trump: Blessed are those who believe that life begins at conception, for they are righteous.

Crowd: Trump, Trump, Trump.

Trump: Blessed are those who love coal and gas, for they shall be warm.

Crowd: Make America great again.

Trump: Blessed are those who hate the mainstream media, for they shall know the truth.

Crowd: USA, USA, USA.

Trump: Blessed are those who wish to play with guns, for they shall have my blessing.

Crowd: Trump, Trump, Trump.

Trump: Blessed are those who hate my enemies, for they are my shield.

Crowd: USA, USA, USA.

And so on.

The woman next to me wept. We stood and talked about the wonder of “the man” as we left our pews.

My takeaway: The rally felt very familiar. Why is three-quarters of LNP’s Dec. 11 front page devoted to this repetitive material? At best it deserved the coverage of a high school football game.

To his friends: Do not fly too close to his flame.

To his enemies: Do not impeach this man. He will rise on the third day and be stronger than ever.

Chris Miller

Lancaster Township