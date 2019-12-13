What I essentially heard and saw Tuesday at President Donald Trump’s rally in Hershey:
Trump: I am the light and I am the way and you are lucky to have me and you will miss me when I am gone.
Crowd: Trump, Trump, Trump.
Trump: Blessed are those who want to build a wall, for they shall be safe behind it.
Crowd: USA, USA, USA.
Trump: Blessed are those who believe that life begins at conception, for they are righteous.
Crowd: Trump, Trump, Trump.
Trump: Blessed are those who love coal and gas, for they shall be warm.
Crowd: Make America great again.
Trump: Blessed are those who hate the mainstream media, for they shall know the truth.
Crowd: USA, USA, USA.
Trump: Blessed are those who wish to play with guns, for they shall have my blessing.
Crowd: Trump, Trump, Trump.
Trump: Blessed are those who hate my enemies, for they are my shield.
Crowd: USA, USA, USA.
And so on.
The woman next to me wept. We stood and talked about the wonder of “the man” as we left our pews.
My takeaway: The rally felt very familiar. Why is three-quarters of LNP’s Dec. 11 front page devoted to this repetitive material? At best it deserved the coverage of a high school football game.
To his friends: Do not fly too close to his flame.
To his enemies: Do not impeach this man. He will rise on the third day and be stronger than ever.
Chris Miller
Lancaster Township