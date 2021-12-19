“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

“Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. ... People who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally.”

“Let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across the border with tons, tons — hear me, tons — of everything from byproducts from methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin, and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”

These three quotes are from three U.S. senators. What should we think of their unequivocal assertions and the words they chose to express them? It is time to call them out by name, so that they can be judged for their beliefs.

The first quote is from then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2005. The second is from Sen. Chuck Schumer in 2009. And the third is from then-Sen. Joe Biden in 2006.

Mark Bunner

East Petersburg