So, you are sitting around thinking about your neighbors, co-workers, friends and extended family.

Do you respond well to folks who care about others and treat them in a friendly, thoughtful and responsive manner? Do you enjoy talking with them when handling issues that have come up, especially those on which you do not agree? Are you able to work out solutions that benefit everyone when tackling problems that have arisen over time? Generally, do you enjoy those whose outlook is upbeat, rather than negative?

Do you seek out others who are dishonest and abusive? Do you become close with those who criticize your friends and family for no good reason?

Do you welcome conversations with those whose focus seems to be on telling you how things will never get better unless you and others do what that person has to say and do — because their understanding and wisdom is exceptional and far greater than what anyone else could ever offer?

Do you search out those who have limited expertise and limited interest in facts or truth? Do you enjoy time with others who only care about what they want and “deserve” to have?

Would you lend/give money or goods to someone who will never pay back their debt? Do you respect others who are greedy and manipulative? Do you want to spend time with someone who is so vastly different from you in all they do?

Think about your answers to these questions when you vote in November.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township