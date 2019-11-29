As political posturing continues, two independent questions come to mind:
1. Five senators are Democratic candidates for the presidency in 2020. If President Donald Trump is impeached and a trial is held in the Senate, will they recuse themselves from voting due to an inherent conflict of interest?
2. If Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retires shortly from the Supreme Court due to health issues, will Mitch McConnell hold up Senate action on her replacement because we are within a year of a presidential election?
Just wondering how gullible they think we might be.
Bruce Hepburn
Warwick Township