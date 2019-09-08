Letter writers often urge us not to criticize the president, but to support him, respect him and pray for him. They believe God has ordained him as our leader and we are blessed to have him in office.
Just a few questions for them:
Did you also believe that God gave us President Barack Obama? That the country was blessed to have him as our leader? That we should all respect and support him, not criticize him? If not, why not? Is it only those leaders whose positions you support whom God ordained? If God has ordained this president and wants us to support him, doesn’t it follow that he must ordain all of them?
Ruthann Richards
Manor Township