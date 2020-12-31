A few questions to all our right-wing friends who believe the election was stolen from President Donald Trump:

1. How would you have reacted had Hillary Clinton called governors and state legislators in 2016 and asked them to overturn the votes of the citizens in their states? After all, her loss to Trump was a good deal closer than Trump’s loss to Biden in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

2. If the election was “rigged,” how come Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham won their elections? You must believe the Democrats targeted these two Trump supporters, yet they won their elections.

3. If the election was “rigged,” how come the Republican Party (aka the Trump Party) increased its majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives?

I bet you never thought about these three questions. Well, think! Don’t just go along — stand out!

Jay Hertzog

Brecknock Township