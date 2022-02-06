On the afternoon of Jan. 16, I received an email newsletter from my congressman, Lloyd Smucker.

I noticed that Congressman Smucker recognized “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.”

And I wondered ...

Where were you, Rep. Smucker, on Jan. 6, 2022, for the moment of silence at the U.S. Capitol to honor the officers who fought to protect your life exactly one year earlier?

I noticed, too, that Smucker, in that same newsletter, offered not one word in recognition of the life and service of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose work for peace and justice the nation honored the following day.

And I wondered ...

Who are you, Lloyd Smucker?

In these cases, I am sad to conclude that Smucker is a man notable for his absence and his omission.

Blakelyn Albright

Lancaster