This is regarding the Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline article “LGH gift reversal upsets workers.” It’s such a punch in the eye — with its own hand — by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health!

My questions for Lancaster General Health: Who is on your public relations team? Do you have one?

If this team didn’t know that this decision would potentially create a million-dollar public relations failure for your organization, I believe its members should be fired.

Most people who are familiar with Lancaster General Health and know about its well-compensated executives are scratching their heads.

First, don’t offer what you can’t deliver!

Second, this decision does not bode well regarding how you may deliver on other services that you promise.

Third, how smart does one have to be to realize that reducing top executives’ salaries by 2% for one year would have hardly been noticed in their paychecks — and could have offset the cost of this thoughtful gift to employees?

Well-publicized expansions and other grandiose expenditures that Lancaster General Health has recently been involved in could have been trimmed so that it could have made good on the promised gift.

I believe that Lancaster General Health executives must do some soul-searching and outreach to employees to listen to what they think of the health care system. Then, they must get better at treating their hardworking and faithful employees. These people make the hospital what it is today.

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township