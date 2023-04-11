Frankly, I’m getting tired of reading about Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and its supposed money problems. Based on recent actions by Lancaster General Health management — by its CEO in particular — one would think that the health system is on the verge of “going bankrupt.” Give me a break. Are you kidding me? Consider the cost of medical care today, including at Lancaster General Health, and the greed of health insurance companies. To save money, the health system’s $25 holiday gifts were rescinded, and now, dozens of employees are being laid off.

What I would like to see Lancaster General Health CEO John Herman tell the public is:

— How much did executive salaries increase and what did those increases cost during the past five years?

— What was the average salary increase paid to the health system’s executives during each of those five years?

—How much did the bonuses paid to Lancaster General Health executives during those same five years cost?

— What were the average annual bonuses paid to the executives during that same time?

In addition, I have a suggestion for Herman if money is so tight. Why not reduce the salaries and bonuses paid to Lancaster General Health executives to make up any deficits, as opposed to laying off employees who need their jobs to support their families or canceling holiday gifts? Don’t target just the little guys at the end of the food chain who can least afford it.

Jeri Stumpf

Providence Township