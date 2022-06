Isn’t it great to see Republicans like U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and J. Michael Luttig demonstrate the qualities of character that in times past have distinguished the Republican Party — unlike Republicans like U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker who, in my view, have become paradigms of obsequiousness to the odious?

Dale Chadwick

Lancaster Township