With regard to the Pennsylvania Superior Court deciding to bar people from covering VisitPA.com on their license plates, the judges may wish to check out the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Wooley v. Maynard, if they haven’t already done so.

New Hampshire had its plates for noncommercial vehicles carry the slogan “Live Free or Die.” A Jehovah’s Witness took offense and taped over it, refused to pay the fines and was eventually jailed and lost his job because of his imprisonment.

He continued his fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and it ruled in his favor in 1977.

What is not totally settled are the state specialty plates on abortion, for example, which I find interesting with regard to Wooley v. Maynard. As a final note, New Hampshire legislators, as in other states, had special plates. It was noted that their plates did not carry the “Live Free or Die” slogan.

Dennis Weber

Conestoga