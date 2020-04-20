To the politicians agitating to reopen the economy: Please transfer your energy to getting the necessary testing, protective gear and ventilators. (So far, there has been an abysmal failure by the federal government in this area.) We need these tools to fight this virus, not wishful thinking and false hope.

Another way you could help is to get a job as an essential worker. Of course, your employer may or may not provide personal protective equipment. Exposing yourself and your family to the virus may give you the empathy you need to do your job.

In other words, if you can’t help, please just get out of the way. You are making it difficult and stressful for ordinary Americans who want to do the right thing.

By the way, more than 2,000 Americans are dying each day. If fixing this is not the first priority of our “public servants,” they should resign.

Tracey Bowman

Lancaster