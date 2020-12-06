There is no doubt that this has been a crazy year. In fact, the last four years have been, let’s say, less than normal. But the election is over and, no matter whom you voted for, we are all stuck with the effects of COVID-19. It is a sad time; we won’t be with our friends and families to celebrate the season.

I have heard a lot of grumbling about how it’s not fair and, to be honest, I did my share of complaining, too. Then I heard a familiar song that was written by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin in 1943 at the height of World War II and introduced by Judy Garland in the movie “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The lyrics: Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow. Until then we’ll have to muddle through somehow.

During the war, Americans endured one disrupted holiday after another, not knowing if we were going to defeat the Nazis and what the final cost would be. Instead of dying on the battlefields, today we lose people to the novel coronavirus.

I thought if the “greatest generation” could muddle through those difficult years, what do I have to grumble about?

In 1957, when Frank Sinatra recorded “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” he asked Hugh Martin to change the lyric about muddling through (it became “hang a shining star upon the highest bough”). I recommend you listen to Judy Garland sing the original version; it can be found on YouTube.

This year, let’s remember the past when the future was unknown and the world seemed upside down and we will muddle through somehow.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township