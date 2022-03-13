I have to admit that I’m somewhat embarrassed to complain about the cost of gas. When I watch what those in Ukraine are dealing with, I realize how fortunate I am and that putting up with uncomfortable gas prices is a small price to pay (no pun intended) in support of democracy.

The oil market, as we all know, is global, and what happens in one part of the world ripples across the planet.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent the markets around the world into a panic, but the real focus should be on sustaining Ukraine’s freedom. One Ukrainian politician commented that we (the U.S.) invented the whole concept of democracy in action, which became the envy of the world. And, despite our own shortcomings, we have remained the model for others to work toward.

We simply can’t comprehend what it must feel like to live in a country that had been occupied by varying powers for generations and now is free! Who would want to give that up without a fight?

Not long before my father passed away, he visited Hungary, another nation that has seen countless invasions throughout its history. My dad said he could see it through their eyes: Freedom at long last!

So, let’s put up with inconvenient gas prices for a while by pulling in our belts a notch and remembering those who are living much more “inconvenient” lives.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster